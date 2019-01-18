"Be the voice for the deaf” initiative qualifies 174 employees to deal with hearing impaired people

"The initiative was part of the municipality's strategic plan and part of its aims to enhance community solidarity and improve its services for clients with hearing disabilities," said Engineer Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi, Director of the Municipality.

He pointed out that the initiative, supervised by the sign language trainer, Intisar Mohammed Al Nahm, was launched in the “Year of Giving” and aims primarily to facilitate the integration of the deaf into the society and rehabilitate a large sector of staff to effectively communicate with them in order to easily identify their needs and flexibly meet them, to give them a great deal of comfort and draws the smile on their faces.

The training programme focused on customer service staff, receptionists, service staff, and a specific community segment of the most engaged categories in the departments with auditors and clients.

According to Al Naqbi, the programme has enhanced the confidence of employees in their ability to deal with people with hearing disabilities and alleviate their communicative suffering. The initiative, he added, heralds the spread of the culture and language of sign language to a broader segment of society.

Engineer Al Naqbi concluded thanking the sponsors and the participants in the initiative, noting that the Municipality honoured the organisers, supervisors, participants and sponsors as well as all those who contributed to the success of its objectives.