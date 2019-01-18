AED 1.3 million from SCI for Syrian displaced people in Lebanon

Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, secretary general of SCI," said, the campaign was launched in cooperation with the Humanitarian Affairs and Development Attaché of the State Embassy in Lebanon to support poor and needy families of Syrians displaced people, and to identify their conditions and needs that are increasing with the onset of winter, noting that the support comes in response to the good work that the UAE has always supported all segments in the fields of education, health, social and living.

He pointed out that the administration of the Charity pays special attention to the aspects of displacement and asylum, in relation to the humanitarian conditions experienced by those who are in the camps of displacement, noting that the association opens its doors to receive donations and humanitarian aid, which represents the main aspect of the Charity's treasury and is committed to sustaining support and spending for social and religious responsibility at the highest level, while a large number of refugees need urgent assistance to evacuate their crises, which increase with the onset of winter and the rise of snowstorms in their areas of presence.

Al Dukhan described the campaign "Emirati response" as a mission, especially at this time, where the needs are increasing dramatically in the areas of displacement, calling on philanthropists and charity to progress towards the donation funds, to meet the needs of refugees in the borders of a number of countries, thanking all those extending their hands to support the Charity in the maintenance of different situations at the internal and external levels.

While the beneficiaries of the Syrian displaced expressed their satisfaction and happiness towards the assistance of SCI and the UAE, that abandoned a lot of pressure, and wished them good luck and success to all those who contributed to their support. They pointed out that the quality of the assistance reflects the UAE's interest and good leadership in spreading good deeds through rapid response in health, food and educational fields.