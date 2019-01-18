‘Sharjah Correctional Establishment’ honours inmates, winners of religious competition

During the ceremony, which was attended by several officials from both sides, saw the screening of a film about the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, titled "Zayed and Tolerance", was played.

The ceremony reviewed the activities and the religious rehabilitation programme offered to guests by the Sharjah Police Headquarters and the relevant authorities during the past year.

Brigadier Ahmed Shuhail, Director General the Punitive and Correctional Establishment of Sharjah Police, thanked the audience for their participation in the ceremony, praising the unlimited support of the Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah to reform and rehabilitate the inmates.

Four inmates from different faiths who showed tolerant beahviour were honoured along with the winners of the AED90 thousand –competition. The new Muslims, numbered 49, including 10 females, were handed certificates of conversion to Islam amid the welcome and happiness of those present.