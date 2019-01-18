‘Mleiha Club’ organises Forum on Tolerance

The Forum, organised by the Cultural and Community Committee of the Club, reflected its keenness, as a sports institution, to highlight the values and meanings of tolerance, with the participation of Al Qasimia University, University of Sharjah, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Al Madam Cultural and Sports Club, Sharjah Education Council and Central Region’s Parents Council and Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.

Dr. Saeed Al Kaabi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council and Chairman of Al Madama Cultural and Sports Club, spoke about the importance of inculcating the values of tolerance in the hearts of players.

Jassim Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, reviewed the role of the award in promoting values of tolerance.

The renowned poet Ali Al Shuwain delivered a poem about tolerance, while Musabbah Saeed Balja’aid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, stressed the importance of the Forum in spreading awareness. He highlighted the UAE's efforts to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence among the peoples of the world.

For his part, Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni, Vice Chairman of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, revealed the club's initiatives in the Year of Tolerance to establish the UAE as a global capital for tolerance.

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, spoke about his experience in living in the UAE and highlighted the values of tolerance in the Holy Quran and the Sunnah. He stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to instill the concept and value of tolerance. He pointed out that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has always considered tolerance as a duty extending hands to people both internally and externally.

Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Deputy Director of the University of Sharjah for Community Service Affairs, underscored the importance of tolerance in the university, which houses more than 100 nationalities while Rashid Al Mehayan, Chairman of the Parents Council in the Central Region, spoke about the importance of caring for children and accustoming them to adopting tolerance as an approach in their lives.

Dr. Salem Zayed Al Tunaiji, member of the Sharjah Education Council and Professor of UAE Studies at the Higher Colleges of Technology, Sharjah, praised the importance of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club’s initiative in organising the Forum on Tolerance.

Dr. Saeed Al Haddad, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage branch, said that the UAE is committed to tolerance from an early age while Lt Col Jassem Al Suwaidi, deputy director of Anti-Narcotics Department of the Sharjah Police reviewed Sharjah Police’s initiatives in spreading tolerance.

The speakers recommended that the Forum on Tolerance continue to be organised, a study be conducted to establish a museum for tolerance, and that the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work be allocated to the most important humanitarian attitudes of the people of the UAE.