Sharjah Police rescue woman and daughter seriously injured, arrest a killer

  • Thursday 17, January 2019 in 7:27 PM
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Police have successfully rescued the life of a 35- year – bold Asian woman and her 7- year - old daughter after they had been stabbed several times by an Arab national in his thirties in Al Butaina in Sharjah Wednesday. A 43-year Sudanese who tried to help the woman and her daughter was stabbed to death by the perpetrator.
On receiving a call from the scene of the crime, a police team comprising the CID, forensic officers and patrol was dispatched to the scene where they found the Asian woman and her daughter bleeding, and were rushed to Al Qasimi Hospital, and the Sudanese man already dead and his body has been transferred to the forensic department for autopsy.
 
The police also found another Sudanese man wielding a knife, who later surrendered to the police.
 
The police have launched an investigation to find the murderer and determine the cause of the death.
 
According to initial information collected from the crime scene, it has been indicated that the attacker has entered the UAE on a visit visa. Asked about the reason behind committing the crime, he didn’t give any clear explanation pointing out that he suffers from family troubles.