Sharjah Police rescue woman and daughter seriously injured, arrest a killer

On receiving a call from the scene of the crime, a police team comprising the CID, forensic officers and patrol was dispatched to the scene where they found the Asian woman and her daughter bleeding, and were rushed to Al Qasimi Hospital, and the Sudanese man already dead and his body has been transferred to the forensic department for autopsy.

The police also found another Sudanese man wielding a knife, who later surrendered to the police.

The police have launched an investigation to find the murderer and determine the cause of the death.

According to initial information collected from the crime scene, it has been indicated that the attacker has entered the UAE on a visit visa. Asked about the reason behind committing the crime, he didn’t give any clear explanation pointing out that he suffers from family troubles.