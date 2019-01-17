SRTA accomplishes AED28 million Al Rahmaniyah Road

The project is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at developing, upgrading and supporting the infrastructure in the Emirate of Sharjah to deliver best services to both citizens and residents.

Engineer Fatima Al Ketbi, managing director of Roads Projects, explained that the new project has been completed ahead of schedule and is part of SRTA’s achievements thanks to directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the follow –up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

Al Ketbi affirmed that the 3.4km -long new route, one of the most important projects in the emirate, will enhance economic and social movement in addition to meeting the needs of the population, and an important part of the strategic road network linking the various cities and regions of the emirate.

She explained that the Authority has a strategic plan that translates the vision of the wise leadership in supporting and enhancing all means of upgrading the infrastructure and thus continue to attract more investments to the emirate. She added that the Authority has always been an active partner in all the achievements of the emirate be they roads, infrastructure support or transportation.