Brig. Gen. Bin Amer honours Sharjah Police Desert Park sponsors

  • Thursday 17, January 2019 in 5:59 PM
  • During the honouring ceremony
Sharjah 24: Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured the gold and silver sponsors as well as organisers and volunteers, who contributed to the success of the third Sharjah Police Desert Park, at a ceremony held at the Park.
Directors-general, deputies, directors, representatives of key partners and supporters of the Park’s activities and events as well as Sharjah police officers from the various police departments attended the honouring ceremony.
 
Brigadier General Bin Amer expressed his deep thanks and appreciations to all those who contributed to the success of the community spectacle which is part of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aiming to enhance customer satisfaction with the services delivered and achieve community communication between Sharjah Police and the members of the public through a set of activities, programmes and services that contribute to bringing happiness to the community and helping improve police performance.
 
The event included entertainment zones, play area for children, bikes, heritage activities and several other interesting activities.
 
Visitors to this year’s Sharjah Police Desert Park exceeded 72 thousand.