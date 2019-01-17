Brig. Gen. Bin Amer honours Sharjah Police Desert Park sponsors

Directors-general, deputies, directors, representatives of key partners and supporters of the Park’s activities and events as well as Sharjah police officers from the various police departments attended the honouring ceremony.

Brigadier General Bin Amer expressed his deep thanks and appreciations to all those who contributed to the success of the community spectacle which is part of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aiming to enhance customer satisfaction with the services delivered and achieve community communication between Sharjah Police and the members of the public through a set of activities, programmes and services that contribute to bringing happiness to the community and helping improve police performance.

The event included entertainment zones, play area for children, bikes, heritage activities and several other interesting activities.

Visitors to this year’s Sharjah Police Desert Park exceeded 72 thousand.