371 SEWA employees participate in “Creative Thinking Programme”

The Authority also organised another training programme for 11 employees of its cadres to become a specialist in the field of engineering, administration, and technical.

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, stressed the importance of the training programmes is to train the employees on the standards of institutional excellence that enhance the productivity.

The trainees expressed their appreciation for participating in the training programmes, which changed many concepts and perception to face the challenges, and focus on positive thinking and flexibility in dealing with the life pressures.