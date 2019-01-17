371 SEWA employees participate in “Creative Thinking Programme”

  • Thursday 17, January 2019 in 3:57 PM
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) organised a training programme on creative thinking and brainstorming that targeted 360 employees for three months. The programme aimed at reinforcing the concept of creativity among the employees, because of its importance in looking to the future, and developing solutions and ambitious scenarios for the employee's plan in his field of work.
The Authority also organised another training programme for 11 employees of its cadres to become a specialist in the field of engineering, administration, and technical.
 
Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, stressed the importance of the training programmes is to train the employees on the standards of institutional excellence that enhance the productivity.
 
The trainees expressed their appreciation for participating in the training programmes, which changed many concepts and perception to face the challenges, and focus on positive thinking and flexibility in dealing with the life pressures.