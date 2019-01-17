Sultan Al Qasimi chairs the meeting of the Advisory Council for ICCROM –Sharjah

This came during chaired the third meeting of the Advisory Council of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) for the Arab Region -Sharjah at its headquarters in the University City.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah briefed the participants on the general plans and future activities that Sharjah is working with its regional and international partners, the strategic directions of the center and the proposed plan for the next five years.

His Highness showed the major achievements of ICCROM - Sharjah during the past period and the future needs to continue its role, programs and activities.

Oliver Martin Chairperson of the Council of ICCROM (International Centre) praised the support of the Ruler of Sharjah and his continuous efforts to preserve the cultural heritage and the initiatives of the Emirate of Sharjah in this area.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Zaki Aslan. Director ICCROM-ATHAR, founding partners from the Emirate of Sharjah, members of the Council of ICCROM (International Centre), directors of cultural institutions from the Arab region, and representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.