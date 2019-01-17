Sultan Al Qasimi chairs the meeting of the Advisory Council for ICCROM –Sharjah

Sharjah24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed that there are many programs to support and preserve the heritage of Sharjah at the regional level, as well as future programs that are being prepared, His Highness pointed out that the efforts to support, protect cultural heritage programs to develop the cultural base in line with Sharjah's strategy to promote cultural affairs inside and outside the emirate.
This came during chaired the third meeting of the Advisory Council of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) for the Arab Region -Sharjah at its headquarters in the University City.
 
During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah briefed the participants on the general plans and future activities that Sharjah is working with its regional and international partners, the strategic directions of the center and the proposed plan for the next five years.
 
His Highness showed the major achievements of ICCROM - Sharjah during the past period and the future needs to continue its role, programs and activities.
 
Oliver Martin Chairperson of the Council of ICCROM (International Centre) praised the support of the Ruler of Sharjah and his continuous efforts to preserve the cultural heritage and the initiatives of the Emirate of Sharjah in this area. 
 
The meeting was attended by Dr. Zaki Aslan. Director ICCROM-ATHAR, founding partners from the Emirate of Sharjah, members of the Council of ICCROM (International Centre), directors of cultural institutions from the Arab region, and representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.