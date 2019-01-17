Sultan Al Qasimi reviews on the new expansion project of SIA

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah briefed the guests on the new expansion plans to be witnessed by Sharjah International Airport and the designs, models for the new expansion. The project will increase the capacity of Sharjah International Airport for travelers, tourists and visitors to the emirate.

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, presented the project, its benefits in the prosperity of economic development and the expected duration of its completion.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Finance Department, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations, His Excellency Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court.