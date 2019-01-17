Sharjah Ruler receives Armenian President

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed and exchanged greetings with Armenian President, where they discussed a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting reviewed the distinguished relations of cooperation between the two countries and means of enhancing them and developing them in all fields.

The meeting focused on the strengthening of relations between two countries and the importance of cultural exchange and the achievement of scientific partnerships between the leading educational institutions of both countries, supporting all that would strengthen communication in the social, academic and heritage.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian praised the great and continuous efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in the scientific and cultural fields inside and outside the Emirate, and his personal interest in everything that contributes to the development of cultural affairs and encourage their presence in society, pointing out that Sharjah has gained a global position in the international cultural map thanks to the efforts and keenness of His Highness to develop, promote and create the cultural environment in different circumstances.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presented a number of cultural and literary publications for Armenian President, also His Highness received a number of souvenirs from Armenian President.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Finance Department, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations, Sheikh Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Qasimi, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and a number of officials.