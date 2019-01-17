Completed planting 100,000 square meters of Khorfakkan mountains last year

  • Thursday 17, January 2019 in 12:29 PM
Sharjah24: Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadhi, Director of the Khorfakkan Municipality, revealed the high rates of green area in the city last year as a result of the implementation of the Department of Agriculture and Public Parks a number of vital projects in this context.
Fawzia Rashid Al Qadhi confirmed in a statement to "Sharjah 24", that the total mountain areas that have been cultivated exceeded 100 thousand square meters during the past year.
 
Al Qadhi said that under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Municipality has increased the pace of work in planting and landscaping the mountains located on some of the main roads, overlooking a number of vital and prominent landmarks in the city.