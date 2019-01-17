Completed planting 100,000 square meters of Khorfakkan mountains last year

Fawzia Rashid Al Qadhi confirmed in a statement to "Sharjah 24", that the total mountain areas that have been cultivated exceeded 100 thousand square meters during the past year.

Al Qadhi said that under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Municipality has increased the pace of work in planting and landscaping the mountains located on some of the main roads, overlooking a number of vital and prominent landmarks in the city.