“UAE Deaf” honours SEWA within top 100 supporters

  • Wednesday 16, January 2019 in 4:47 PM
Sharjah 24: UAE Deaf Association honoured Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) as one of the top 100 supporting parties during the Year of Zayed. SEWA keenness to provide the best services and support, especially for the disabled by organising a training courses and developing their skills to integrate them into the society.
His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), received the certificate of honour from Hamad Hazaa Al Darmaki, board member of UAE Deaf Association.
 
Dr. Al Leem expressed his appreciation, stressing that the Authority under the guidance of the wise leadership His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will always supports the people with disabilities and seeks to integrate them into the community.