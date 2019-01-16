“UAE Deaf” honours SEWA within top 100 supporters

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), received the certificate of honour from Hamad Hazaa Al Darmaki, board member of UAE Deaf Association.

Dr. Al Leem expressed his appreciation, stressing that the Authority under the guidance of the wise leadership His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will always supports the people with disabilities and seeks to integrate them into the community.