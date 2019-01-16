Sharjah Ruler attends UoS Fall 2019 graduation ceremony

His Highness speech came during the graduation ceremony of UoS’s students of the Fall 2018-2019, at the University City Hall on Wednesday, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

In a speech at the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah greeted and congratulated the graduates and urged them to make efforts to use their knowledge in scientific research to achieve ambitious goals.

His Highness confirmed that the University has worked to provide the climates and scientific environment necessary to reach the highest levels of education and meet the requirements of the modern development in our societies.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Rulers office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Head of General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments as well as a number of sheikhs, officials, members of the administrative and teaching bodies at the university.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recital of verses from the Quran, Professor Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS), congratulated the students from UoS and the first batch of Alumni graduates from the University of Sharjah in Al Dhaid Branch.

At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, His Highness presented the certificates to the 425 students, congratulating them and wishing them a bright future.