SCI implements the winter bag project, purchase coupons at a cost of AED 700 Thousand

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of the SCI, said the project aims to distribute winter aids to low income workers and families, in the various cities of Sharjah registered in the records of the Charity, in order to fill their needs and to spread happiness in them, and noted that the project is a bag containing clothing, “Ghutra” and heavy blankets that fit the winter climate. The total cost of the bags was 200 thousand dirhams, distributed about 1000 bags at the headquarters of the Charity, 100 bags in the Department of Al-Dhaid, 100 bags in the management of the Charity in Kalba, and 75 bags were distributed in Khorfakkan, Dibba Al-Hasn, Al-Batayih and Al-Madam departments respectively.

He pointed out that the Charity distributed coupons on 1000 families of cases registered in the various branches of the Charity, worth 500 thousand dirhams, so that they can buy the necessary winter clothes through the coupon, pointing out that the management of the Charity studied the cases carefully and ended up to support them with things that protect them from hard winter.

He continued: "The winter bag project highlights the aims of the Charity and especially nowadays to fill the needs of the beneficiaries and to interpret their demands. He pointed out that the objectives of the Board Directors required monitoring cases and follow-up and then implement projects related to them, explaining that such projects with direct support works to spread joy and satisfaction among the needy, Which constitutes a cycle of social communication and the empowerment of good relations among all segments of society, as a reflection of the directives of the wise leadership, and its clear role in humanitarian action and consolidation.

He pointed to the need to continue such initiatives, to be the cornerstone of charity work in the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, and a methodology to guide the philanthropists and benefactors in order to spend money, indicating that the Charity has already implemented winter projects, and distributed winter bags over the previous years, which found the response and satisfaction of the beneficiaries, which helped to attract donations, and urged those who have compassionate hearts to continue the good work, and trade in the collection of wages and good deeds.