A truly memorable winter for visitors of Al Majaz Waterfront

The emirate’s leisure destination has successfully concluded its month-long winter festival ‘Winter Fun’, on 15 January 2019 after having offered people of all age groups an indulgent list of exciting activities.

Families streamed in to fill their evenings with joy, watched remarkable stage shows, jaw-dropping stunts by stilt walkers, acrobats, and jugglers, enjoyed several musical performances, participated in the ‘Happy Moment’ raffle draw to win exciting prizes and truly revelled in the vibrant community atmosphere the festival created through a mixed itinerary of activities for all tastes and age groups.

Children had a ball jumping up and down a giant trampoline, which will be on location until April 2019. They also went on fun spaceship-themed and other rides.

The event was also full of delicious grub served by al fresco local and international eateries lined up along the waterfront. These pictures prove how much fun ‘Winter Fun’ actually was!

The raffle contest to win a brand new GAC GS8 car (2018 model) was claimed by Nehad Hendawi, from Jordan.