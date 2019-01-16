Rubu' Qarn launches a training program for supervisors, developers of its institutions

The initiative is in line with Sharjah’s mission to enhance the quality of services offered by entities catering to the younger generations, and enhance the emirate’s efforts to creating an enabling environment for them.

The first phase of training engaged 20 supervisors at the Halwan Children, who participated in a series of workshops covering important topics like ‘20th-century skillsets’, ‘tools required by a successful facilitator’, and others. The workshops helped participants identify the tools and techniques, which would increase the quality of their dealings with children and youth. They also attended a lively interactive discussion titled ‘nurturing pupils to create and innovate’.

Her Excellency Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu' Qarn, said: “The launch of this training programme has been led by the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation. It aims to enhance the skillsets of our professional cadres at Rubu’ Qarn, and empower them to yield more positive results from the children’s and youth programmes in their institutions.

“The ultimate objective of this programme is to equip our team at Rubu’ Qarn to tap into the energy and capabilities of children and youth in a constructive way, and raise a generation fully aware of their potential and have the means and skillset to build a prosperous future for themselves and the country.”

The training programme is part of a series to be held by Rubu' Qarn and is in line with the UAE Vision 2021 that focuses on children and youth as the foundation for a bright and sustainable future.

In existence for the past 25 years, Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators is the first Arab entity focused on building and developing human capacities. What sets it apart, is its focus on skills development not just in variety of professional fields, but on personality development to build generations who have holistic knowledge, and are capable of forging a bright and prosperous future.

The Foundation unifies the efforts of all its subsidiaries and has been developing training courses and programmes to nurture the capabilities of children and youth throughout their developmental stages, in addition to encouraging a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship at an early age.