Abdul Aziz Musallam: Algerian Heritage Week marks beginning of WHW

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Musallam said that the Mughrabi Heritage in general is a diverse heritage that combines the heritage of Andalusia, Amazigh and Arab, so the Algerian Heritage Week embodies this diversity.

He added that the visitor to the Arab heritage week will find a lot of theoretical and sensory attractions and will be acquainted with the Algerian restaurant, see the traditional industries and modern art along with costumes and decorations as well as folklore that will be presented with distinctive paintings.