Ambassador Saleh Attieh: Algerian Heritage Week rich in cultural legacy

Organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) under the World Heritage Weeks, the five – day Algerian Heritage Week runs until January 19.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Algerian Ambassador to the UAE Saleh Attieh, stressed that the Algerian Heritage Week comes within the framework of implementing the terms of the cultural cooperation agreement between the UAE and Algeria.

He added that the exhibition accompanying the events of Algeria's heritage week is rich with exhibits from different Algerian arts, which reflect the importance of Algeria’s cultural legacy and heritage.