Sharjah Police launches part 2 health care initiative

Twelve families benefited from the initiative, which also included the distribution of school bags, pressure measurement and diabetes devices to a number of families.

Lieutenant Colonel Mona Suroor, Director of Women’s Section at the Punitive and Correctional Establishment and head of the health Care team, said: "This initiative is compliant with the directives of Sharjah Police Headquarters, which is in line with the values of the Ministry of Interior.”

She pointed out that through this initiative, the Establishment targets the families of the inmates after identifying their health conditions through the Establishment’s social workers, reaching them in their homes, checking their health conditions and providing some preliminary health checks for them, thus saving them time and effort in visiting the medical centres and the hospitals. Such gesture achieves the social cohesion of the Sharjah Police with different segments of society.

The beneficiaries of the initiative expressed their deep thanks to the Sharjah Police for their care and appreciated their pioneering role in serving the members of the community.