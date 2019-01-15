Sharjah police reinforce security in wild tourist areas

He said that police campaigns also monitor practices that cause noise and disturbance adding that police have intensified their presence in all areas, sites and streets surrounding the area, as well as residential neighbourhoods.

Brig. Gen. Bin Darwish called on the members of the community to cooperate with the police through text messages on police social networking platforms. They can also contact 999 for emergency cases and serious incidents, and 901 for minor accidents and non-emergency situations, as well as all phenomena and negative behaviours that cause inconvenience to the visitors of the tourist areas or endanger the safety of cars and motorcycles users, with the aim of putting an end to all these phenomena and irregularities so as to achieve its objectives in promoting security and safety.