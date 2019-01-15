Ahmed Al Jarwan shares his experiences at an interactive session with SM staff

This came during the fourth dialogue session of the "Debate with a Leader" initiative organised by the Sharjah Municipality at its headquarters in the presence of Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality and a large gathering of municipal leaders and employees.

Welcoming the exceptional guest, Al Tarifi thanked Al Jarwan for accepting the Municipality's invitation to talk about his personality, his educational and occupational career, and to provide the opportunity for the municipality employees, especially young people, to benefit from the experience which he has accumulated for over four decades of hard work, loyalty to the homeland locally and at the Arab level.

Al Tarifi expressed his happiness that the chairman of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace is the guest of the first dialogue session in 2019, which was announced by the wise leadership as a Year of Tolerance, to review the achievements and efforts exerted to spread the unique UAE model in establishing the authentic values of UAE, and its approach to tolerance, peace and openness to cultures, nations and peoples.

In his interactive dialogue with the Municipality's staff, Ahmed Al Jarwan affirmed that the UAE and its wise leadership are keen to provide a stimulating and thought- provoking environment for work, creativity and excellence, and provided all the needed support to the UAE citizens in this regard, promoting the values of tolerance and peace. The UAE, Al Jarwan said, has benefited from this diversity as a fertile source of renewable ideas and views, so that it has become an oasis of security and safety and a destination for those who want a decent life from all over the world.

Al Jarwan urged employees to face the challenges with sincerity, diligence, perseverance and continued learning to achieve their success and raise the name of the UAE high, citing examples of important stations in his life, during which he faced great difficulties which he managed to overcome.

The most important of which was his victory in the National Federal Council of the UAE, then as the first president of the Arab Parliament from 2012 to 2016, as well as the post of President of the General Union of Arab Experts.

Al Jarwan concluded by expressing his thanks to the senior management of Sharjah Municipality and all employees for giving him the opportunity to participate in this unique and friendly meeting. He praised the Municipality's efforts to establish a culture of happiness and positive work in the workplace, establish agreement and harmony between the employees and the senior management and launch innovative initiatives to achieve effective communication, which enhances loyalty to the municipality and positively affects its overall performance.