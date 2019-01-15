Sultan Al Qasimi chairs UoS Trustees Board

UoS ranked 398 globally, according to the approved statistics of the global rankings of universities "GreenMetric".

Sheikh Sultan’s words came while chairing the meeting of UoS’ Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

His Highness thanked all members of the Board of Trustees and stressed that their studies and their adoption of development projects would enhance the progress of the University of Sharjah, pointed out that the University's five-year strategic plan, which ended this year, and the continuation of scientific progress and advancement through the new plan, which will continue until the academic year 2024, further advance the University of Sharjah at all levels.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous meeting of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah presented a report about UoS last academic year’s achievements and then briefed the attendees on the UoS current and future projects and plans after which he thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his moral and financial support for UoS.

During the meeting, the programs offered by the University of Sharjah, which includes 101 accredited programs, were reviewed as well as several programs expected to be launched in the coming years as well as other proposed programs submitted to the Board of Trustees for adoption according to the needs of the labor markets.

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi also briefed the members of the Council on the most important achievements of the University in the field of scientific research.

The Board then approved the financial report for 2017/2018 presented by the Finance Committee as well as the report of the External Auditor. The academic promotions were also approved for a number of faculty members and the new academic programs were approved.

The Council approved the establishment of the Sharjah Oasis in Research, Technology and Innovation, as well as the transformation of the Sharjah Space Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences into an academic institution that offers a number of graduate programs in space and astronomy.

At the end of meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the graduation of students who completed the graduation requirements for undergraduate and diploma programs in the summer of 2017/2018 and the fall of 2018/2019 which is (1125) students.