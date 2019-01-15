IGCC to launch diploma in Government Communication and Social Media

The first of its kind Professional Diploma in Government Communication and Social Media, being offered in partnership with the University of Sharjah, will teach the concept, principles and strategies of government communication as well as the relatively new phenomenon and characteristics of social media. The course will also teach the use of government communication and social media in government institutions, in order to develop the skills of students of media and communication professionals.

The Diploma is part of the Centre’s efforts to implement the recommendations of the annual International Government Communication Forum hosted by Sharjah in order to enhance the capabilities and skills of government media professionals through world-class education and training programmes and courses based on its objectives of building a specialised research and development system in all areas of government communication.

The Professional Diploma in Government Communication and Social Media will feature lectures, discussions, case studies and practical exercises. Moreover, every student or trainee will undertake a graduation project at the end of the diploma.

Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of the International Government Communication Centre, said the launch of such programmes and initiatives significantly helps upgrade the institutional system, while establishing concepts and practices of government communication at the level of Sharjah and the UAE in general. She pointed out that the professional diploma will allow participants to learn about latest developments in government communication practices, not only in the UAE, but around the world.

Al Naqbi stressed that the Professional Diploma in Government Communication and Social Media is in tune with the IGCC’s efforts to hone the skills of government communicators by informing them of latest trends in government communication globally.

It is worth mentioning that the International Government Communication Centre is the first specialised institution in the field of government communication in the GCC region and the Arab world. It is a qualitative and strategic initiative, a scientific think tank promoting specialised research and applied knowledge, and an important reference in all areas of government communication locally, regionally and internationally.