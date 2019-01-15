SEC adopts agreement between SPSA and University of Sharjah

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

During the meeting, the Council approved the cooperation agreement to be signed between Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA) and the University of Sharjah, which provides the introduction of the Occupational Health and Safety Professional Diploma program for the staff of SPSA.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of SPSA pointed out that the Professional diploma program aims at enriching the participants' knowledge of modern concepts in training and developing skills and abilities in the preparation of occupational health and safety training programs.

According to the agreement, the University of Sharjah will offer the academic diploma program in occupational health and safety according to academic standards with a total of 135 credit hours, and supervise the field training of the candidates to study the professional diploma.

His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) reviewed the memo of the Tourism Authority which aims to develop the tourism sector and provide the best services to visitors and tourists, in line with the renaissance witnessed by Sharjah in various sectors and levels.