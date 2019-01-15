Agnieszka Kurzawa: Al Bait Hotel - a “Home” to explore UAE heritage

Agnieszka Kurzawa added that Al Bait hotel translated to "Home" and was open by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah on 13 Dec 2018.

Agnieszka Kurzawa said on a statement to “Sharjah24” that Al Bait Hotel, where the traditional and contemporary meet, has a library, a museum, a coffee shop, a restaurant, a number various shops, a health and beauty center for men and women, sports club, swimming pool, as well as a variety of other facilities.

Agnieszka Kurzawa pointed out that Al Bait 5 star luxurious hotel will be a new addition to the concept of hospitality in the emirate of Sharjah in particular and the UAE in general, and will enhance the status of Sharjah on the world tourist map, providing unique services and experience unique in the region.