Sharjah Children receives ISO International Quality Systems

This achievement came after the application of all the requirements of international standards of quality, through the development of a high-quality work plan, including the stages of preparation, implementation and audit, until the final stage, which culminated through, to get the certificate, the efforts of the integrated task force.

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres expressed her pride in this achievement, which reflected the commitment, responsibility and giving to all. She explained that the achievement of the children of Sharjah to the ISO certification, is an international recognition of its excellence and efficiency, in competition with international institutions.

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi said we present this achievement to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.

She stressed that Sharjah Children will continue to apply the highest international standards of quality to achieve a bright future for children and provide an attractive environment for honing their skills and providing maximum care and sustainable development.