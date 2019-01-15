SPWD completes maintenance projects of buildings by AED 159 million in 2018

Sharjah24: Sharjah Public Works Department, SPWD, confirmed that the total value of maintenance projects carried out by the Department in Sharjah last year exceeded AED 159 million, included the operational maintenance of 302 government buildings, 41 swimming pools, 52 fountains and memorials, as well as the expansion and development of 74 mosques and more than 49 projects between cosmetic and preventive maintenance in many buildings.
His Excellency Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SPWD, pointed out that the maintenance projects carried out by the department vary between comprehensive maintenance of civil and electromechanical works, emergency, preventive maintenance, rehabilitation of government buildings, replacement of damaged assets and operational maintenance, which are carried out through a two-year contract worth AED 60 million , on 302 government buildings.
 
Al Suwaidi explained that the Department applies the intelligent inspection system for the facilities in these buildings, pointed out that the system depends on a set of intelligent electronic procedures in its operation stages.