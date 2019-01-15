SPWD completes maintenance projects of buildings by AED 159 million in 2018

His Excellency Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SPWD, pointed out that the maintenance projects carried out by the department vary between comprehensive maintenance of civil and electromechanical works, emergency, preventive maintenance, rehabilitation of government buildings, replacement of damaged assets and operational maintenance, which are carried out through a two-year contract worth AED 60 million , on 302 government buildings.

Al Suwaidi explained that the Department applies the intelligent inspection system for the facilities in these buildings, pointed out that the system depends on a set of intelligent electronic procedures in its operation stages.