Sharjah Police welcome Bahrain’s national team fans with flowers

The delegation was received by several dignitaries and representatives.

Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, and Chairman of the Asian Cup Security Committee for Sharjah matches has expressed the warm welcome to the visiting delegation, wishing the Bahrain’s national team a pleasant stay and success.

The fans of the Bahraini team have praised the Sharjah Police’s hospitality, praising the members of the organising committee of the championship in Sharjah, who spared no efforts in their services.