Sharjah Police welcome Bahrain’s national team fans with flowers

  • Tuesday 15, January 2019 in 11:47 AM
Sharjah 24: The members of the Security Committee of the Asian Cup of the Sharjah Police General Command for Sharjah matches, welcomed the Bahrain’s national team fans, who arrive at Sharjah International Airport to support their national team, with flowers, as part of the Bahrain’s important match on Monday evening against the Indian team, as part of the Asian Cup 2019.
The delegation was received by several dignitaries and representatives.
 
Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, and Chairman of the Asian Cup Security Committee for Sharjah matches has expressed the warm welcome to the visiting delegation, wishing the Bahrain’s national team a pleasant stay and success.
 
The fans of the Bahraini team have praised the Sharjah Police’s hospitality, praising the members of the organising committee of the championship in Sharjah, who spared no efforts in their services.