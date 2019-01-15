9 thousand inspection campaigns of the Public Health Department in Khorfakkan Municipality 2018

  • Tuesday 15, January 2019 in 11:15 AM
Sharjah24: Engineer Fawziya Rashid Al Qadhi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality revealed a number of performance indicators of the municipal authorities during the past year, revealing in her statement to “Sharjah 24”, the increase in inspection rates on various outlets to control the market and ensure that the prescribed health standards are met.
Inspectors of the Department of Public Health in Khorfakkan municipality conducted about 9 thousand inspection campaigns.
 
Al Qadhi reviewed a set of statistics on the volume of work carried out by inspectors of the Public Health Department.
 
The Director of Khorfakkan Municipality, said that the crews of the department succeeded in the implementation of about 8700 inspection campaigns, including various institutions and outlets selling health products, food and veterinary.
 
Al Qadhi confirmed that these campaigns led to 627 warnings, 162 violations, 477.3 liters of liquid seizures, and dry seizures of 371.181 kg.