Arab Children’s Parliament to hold first session in Sharjah this February

He also pointed out that the parliament’s first sessions, which will take place in February at its headquarters in Sharjah, will witness the election of its president, members and members of committees.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Barout explained that the parliament would enable its members to participate in future international events, to acquire greater expertise in this area.

He also highlighted the efforts to integrate disabled children in the parliament while noting that the country does not differentiate between disabled and healthy children.

Al Barout stressed that the UAE is hosting the parliament’s general secretariat, in light of its belief in the importance of joint Arab action, and in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and due to the efforts of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his directive to prioritise the efforts by children.

Al Barout pointed out that according to the statute of the parliament, which is the only regional parliament for children, every country will be represented by four children between the ages of 12 and 16, who are members of national parliaments for children in their countries. In the absence of a national children’s parliament, members shall be selected by national authorities concerned with the affairs of childhood. He explained that the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood would nominate the children representing the UAE.

Al Barout stressed that he met with the Youth Shura Consultative Council in Sharjah to explore its experiences, administrative systems, election procedures, internal regulations and training programmes for members.