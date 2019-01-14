DVAD organises a lecture on tolerance in workplace

The lecture, which was organised by the Department’s Happiness Committee at the Muwaileh District Council in Sharjah, aimed at raising several employees’ awareness on the importance of tolerance, highlighting the remarkable impact of positivity and happiness among employees in the working environment.

The lecture was attended by His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA), in the presence of several dignitaries.

The lecturer has further underscored the importance of promoting tolerance behaviour in all aspects of work, stressing that the value of tolerance was instilled by the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi pointed out that the DSVA has an integrated agenda of events during the Tolerance Year.