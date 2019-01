The Department distributed patrols and personnel to school complexes in the Emirate, particularly schools that were overcrowded. School security personnel have also organised vehicle traffic to facilitate the movement of students and their parents while on their way to school.

Lit. Col. Mohammed Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police, called on all motorists and pedestrians to abide the traffic laws, in order to reduce accidents and raise safety.