Naeema Al Zaabi: 50 students in “Sharjah Education” initiative

Al Zaabi said that the initiative has achieved a remarkable successes in record time by the students who are in between 40 and 80 years.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Zaabi stressed that 50 female students from the citizens of Kalba were enrolled in the first and second levels of the study.

Al Zaabi also added that with the unlimited support of Sharjah Education Council, the Parents Council is working to provide all the needs for the students, pointing out that the Council seeks to arrange transportation