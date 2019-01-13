“Sharjah Education” reduce illiteracy in Kalba

The initiative comes within the framework of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the treatment of cases of uneducated groups of citisens, and to encourage the senior citizens to learn.

On the sidelines of his visit, Dr. Al-Kaabi inspected the new headquarters of the parents council of students in Kalba city, praising his facilities and the efforts exerted by the Center's management to play its role as a main link between the parents and the educational system.

Al Kaabi expressed his happiness, and praised the keenness of the old citizens who are completing their studies.