Al Kaabi: seven centers for senior citizens education throughout Sharjah

  • Sunday 13, January 2019 in 4:11 PM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Educational Council, said that the Council continues its efforts to support the Senior Citizens education initiative across the Emirate, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Al Kaabi said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the inauguration of the second level of the initiative in the Council Parents of Students in Kalba, that the council opened during the last year 4 new centers to reach the number of elderly education centers to 7 centers in the level of cities and regions of the emirate.
 
The number of new students in the second level of the initiative in the city of Kalba is about 25 students, who are educated by qualified teachers with extensive experience in the field of education.