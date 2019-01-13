LSDA recommences the Labour Sports Festival

Crowds of workers and public at large, have been gathering at the sports fields near the Sharjah National Park, opposite the Sharjah International Airport, to follow the sports competitions there. Held every Friday from now until the end of March from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the Festival is becoming a sports landmark in Sharjah.

SLSDA is organising the Labour Sports Festival for the second successive year in line with the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which aims to provide workers an ideal work environment, said Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of LSDA.

Although this is its second edition, the Festival has managed to garner interest from a huge crowd, indicating the positive effect that the Festival has on the targeted segment of workers, he added.

“In the second edition of the Festival, we have sought to raise the level of competition between the teams. Our aim is to offer an opportunity for all public and private sectors to participate in varied activities and promote cohesion and collaboration among workers and employers. This will strengthen relationships and build bridges of trust; which sports has always succeeded to achieve among communities. The Festival this year has been successful in spreading positivity, happiness healthy life and tolerance among the various segments of workers. This coincide with the Year of Tolerance the UAE has declared this year”, said Al Qaseer.

This year, eight football matches will be held during the Festival between teams from both the public and private sectors. The teams include Gospel Dubai, Al Furat Group, RAK Motors, ADNOC, European Union, Degla Medical Center, National Paints and Firex in addition to United Friends, Al Sabah, Dubai Police, Bee’ah, Partridge Insurance, DNATA, Sharjah Club and Consulate Yas.

In the cricket championship, matches will be held among United Cup, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Katil Friends, Sharjah Police, Firex, Fast Contracting, Emirates Plaster, Al Bawardi, Kalam BB and SWWIP.

The hockey competitions will combine Lacnor, Sharjah Tigers B, Sharjah Tigers E, Pad, UEHC, Coorg, Oasis H and Sharjah Indian Tigers. In the volleyball tournament, Dubai Duty Free team will compete with Falcon and in the basketball tournament, Firex will play against SRT.

The Labour Sports Festival is serving the core objectives of the LSDA, which strives to provide all forms of support to employers and workers, as sports and educational activities contribute to creating a favourable environment for improving the performance of the emirate’s commercial and industrial sectors.

The second edition of the Festival is witnessing a remarkable turnout from government and private sectorss. Some 25 football and basketball teams have registered in the Festival so far, in addition to 35 cricket teams, 12 volleyball teams and 18 hockey teams. These teams are competing over the top three places in all games, where valuable cash prizes have been earmarked.

This year, the higher committee of the Festival has designed special areas for fans and families wishing to follow the games. These areas are equipped with special fittings. In addition, an integrated program targeting children has been arranged, which features a number of sport and cultural training workshops.