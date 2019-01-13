Sharjah Ruler grants Eni Company a license to explore, develop oil & gas fields

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and CEO of Eni also discussed energy, oil and natural gas issues and future projects that will ensure the sustainability of energy in all its natural and non-natural areas.

Sharjah Ruler signed a long-term agreement granting Eni the license to explore and develop oil and natural gas fields in three regions in a 30-year partnership with the Sharjah National Oil Corporation.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Oil Council said that Sharjah licensing has added long-term value to Sharjah government and citizens.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Oil Council, Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation said that we are very pleased with the success of the licensing round in securing a partner with extensive experience to help us in the exploration and activities and we look forward to the positive results of Sharjah in the coming months and years.

The licensing round attracted great interest from applicants due to several attractive factors, including improved images of the three-dimensional seismic survey completed before the application process, the financial system, the availability of adequate infrastructure and an efficient product market.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah National Oil Corporation and Eni for cooperation between the two institutions in the fields of oil and natural gas.