Sharjah’s schools welcome students for second semester

During the field tour, Sharjah 24 team observed a great regularity of the administrations, teachers, and students in their first day of the second semester, with a high morale.

Early in the morning, the Emiri Guard General Directorate in Sharjah has worked to their full potential to reach the highest levels of security and safety for the students on the first day of school. School security personnel have also organised vehicle traffic to facilitate the movement of students and their parents while on their way to school.