Sharjah Ruler discusses historical ties with Rahul Gandhi

At the opening of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed Rahul Gandhi and exchanged cordial talks with him on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting touched upon the historical relations between the UAE and India, the bilateral relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples, and the promotion of cultural, social and communication among peoples, which contributes to the relations development between countries in various fields.

Rahul Gandhi praised the scientific, educational and cultural renaissance in the Emirate of Sharjah and His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah support for the various humanitarian and educational projects, which reflected the emirate's great scientific and cultural development.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presented a number of literary and cultural publications for His Highness to Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and a number of officials from the Indian delegation.