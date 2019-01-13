EPAA takes part in the World Future Energy Summit

At its booth, EPAA will showcase its learning centres in order to attract a wide audience and raise public awareness about the region's biodiversity and the importance of conserving it. EPAA will also have a display about endangered animals to make the public aware of IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and increase environmental awareness. In addition, the EPAA team will introduce visitors to the Authority, its role in environmental protection and preservation and the conservation of biodiversity, and its awareness campaigns. They will also provide information and answer questions about the environment.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “We are keen to participate in the World Future Energy Summit, one of the most important events related to clean technology and renewable energy, which contribute to the preservation of the environment. It is an opportunity to communicate and interact with international organisations, institutions and experts, and to exchange views, information, experiences and expertise about the environment and its preservation. We will introduce people to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who is keen to conserve natural resources and support sustainable development. We will highlight Sharjah’s role in protecting the environment and inform visitors about EPAA’s laws and regulations concerning the protection of natural resources in Sharjah.”

EPAA is organising and hosting the 20th Sharjah International Forum for the Conservation of Biodiversity at the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife on February 4th to 7th. A number of local and international experts will participate in the Forum and address several topics related to the conservation of biodiversity.