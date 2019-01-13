SCC’s Public Utilities Committee reviews Waqf projects of Awqaf Department

Sharjah 24: The Public Utilities Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) in the Emirate of Sharjah, reviewed the work mechanisms and the Waqf projects of the Department of Awqaf, stressing on the positive role of Waqf in ensuring a stable society.
The Committee’s delegation was received by Taleb Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Department of Awqaf in Sharjah, dignitaries, heads of the Department.
During the meeting, Taleb Ibrahim Al Marri briefed the attendees on the importance of promoting the Waqf and various endowment development in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Discussing various topics on the meeting's agenda, the attendees have stressed the SCC’s keenness to enhance the distinguished role of the Department of Awqaf to encourage dedication and the development of Waqf’s initiatives in the society.