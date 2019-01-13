Al Dhaid Municipality organises "Fines Free Day" campaign

The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the owners of shops and commercial establishments regarding the requirements and prohibitions that must be complied with by commercial centers, libraries, shops selling stationery and school supplies, in addition to emphasizing that the role of the municipality is primarily indicative and not based on irregularities.

Nasser Saeed Al Tunaiji, Head of Municipal Safety and Inspection Department in Al Dhaid Municipality, said that the campaign focused on advising and guidance to the targeted population, in addition to raising awareness of the requirements in this field.