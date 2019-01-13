Al Dhaid Municipality organises "Fines Free Day" campaign

  • Sunday 13, January 2019 in 11:38 AM
Sharjah24: Al Dhaid Municipality represented by the Municipal Safety and Inspection Department carried out a "Fines Free Day" campaign, which coincides with the 2019 Declaration of “Year of Tolerance” in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the start of the second semester in schools.
The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the owners of shops and commercial establishments regarding the requirements and prohibitions that must be complied with by commercial centers, libraries, shops selling stationery and school supplies, in addition to emphasizing that the role of the municipality is primarily indicative and not based on irregularities.
 
Nasser Saeed Al Tunaiji, Head of Municipal Safety and Inspection Department in Al Dhaid Municipality, said that the campaign focused on advising and guidance to the targeted population, in addition to raising awareness of the requirements in this field.