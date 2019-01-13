“Dibba Al Hisn Parents Council” organises workshop on social etiquette

The workshop, comes in line with the Camp’s objectives, aimed at encouraging several students to participate in the Camp’s various activities in order to develop their skills.

The workshop was presented by Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council, in the presence of a number of dignitaries.

Commenting on the event, Mohammed Rashid Rashoud emphasised that the workshop highlights the country’s directives and its vision in the Year of Tolerance aimed at spreading the culture of tolerance in the societies. Mohammed Rashid Rashoud has also underscored the positive impact of tolerance and its role in the consolidation of social values.