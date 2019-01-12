Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work launches “First Forum” 21 January

Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Forum, explained that the main objective of organising this first of its kind forum is to identify the reality of opportunities made available during the “Year of Giving” and the “Year of Zayed”, and the challenges concerning the organisation of voluntary work, to find solutions to these challenges and to learn about the best practices that participants review and benefit from them in the development of voluntary work.

Al Baloushi added that the Forum will have 3 sessions involving 9 different tracks; presented by the leaders of voluntary institutions and voluntary work pioneers.

She continued that the winners of “We volunteer for Sharjah” competition will be honoured.

The Forum will host institutions and personalities from Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as prominent Emirati leaders in the field of voluntary work.