Dr. Rashed Al Naqbi: Sharjah departments take on environment protection

Dr. Al Naqbi affirmed the keenness of the Government of Sharjah, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve the land, sea, mountain and desert environments.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the ninth cleaning marine environment campaign at Khorfakkan port, Al Naqbi added that keenness on the protection of the environment is a guarantee to safeguard the rights of generations in a sustainable and healthy environment.

He praised the efforts and initiatives of various departments in Sharjah in this context, including the Sharjah Museums Authority, which launched campaign for the ninth consecutive year to clean the marine environment in Khorfakkan, in cooperation with the Sharjah Aquarium.

He pointed out that the Khorfakkan institutions, like all others in the emirate, are keen to strengthen and consolidate this approach in the preservation of the environment, especially the marine, which is a cornerstone for the conservation and development of fisheries.