Rashid Al Shamsi: Protecting marine environment is a community responsibility

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the ninth cleaning marine environment campaign at Khorfakkan port, Al Shamsi said that Sharjah Aquarium is keen to be part of all initiatives and efforts aiming to raise awareness of ways to preserve marine environment. He added that the protection of marine life is the duty of all and is not restricted to concerned institutions.

He pointed out that many institutions are carrying out several initiatives in this context, including the Sharjah Museums Authority, which organised the campaign for the ninth year in a row, adding that success in achieving the desired goal requires the activation of self-responsibility and the concerted efforts of the individual and society with different institutions.

Al Shamsi praised the cooperation of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council and Bee'ah with the Sharjah Museums Authority in organising the campaign which witnessed the participation of about 35 divers and dozens of volunteers.

In conclusion, Al Shamsi noted that a team of specialists has been working to carry out the campaign in order to protect the divers and provide them the needed safety measures.