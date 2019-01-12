SMA organises campaign for cleaning the marine environment in Khorfakkan Port

The activities of the campaign aimed at cleaning the port's bottom from various wastes were witnessed by His Excellency Dr. Rashed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council.

The campaign included the participation of 35 divers from Emirates Diving Center, Emirates Volunteer Diving Team, dozens of volunteers, Khorfakkan Municipality employees and Bee'ah.

The campaign, organised by Sharjah Museums for the ninth year in a row, seeks to preserve the marine environment and raise awareness of ways to protect it from various harmful elements and waste.