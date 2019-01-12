SEWA receives the membership of SCPN

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, said that the Authority continues its efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership with all the institutions of the society to protect children, added that Sharjah has assumed a great position as a child-friendly emirate thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Leem explained that the strategy of the Authority aims to enhance cooperation and coordination with the SCPN in the field of child protection in the Emirate, and to develop future plans and strategies for the network through the coming out of proposals and ideas that will improve the child system in the Emirate.

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem pointed out the importance of using modern and intelligent means to raise children's awareness and protect them against negative phenomena and the dangers they face daily in an innovative and effective manner.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, received the certificate of membership of the Sharjah Child Protection Network from Her Excellency Sheikha Balhol, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SCPN, and Aisha Abdullah Bin Ali, Member of the Board of Trustees.

Her Excellency Sheikha Balhol explained that the membership of SEWA comes as one of the strategic partners of the network and is proud to join the membership and seeks, in cooperation with local and international institutions.