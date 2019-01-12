Sharjah Municipality discusses cooperation with American Concrete Institute

His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi said that this visit reflects the keenness of the Sharjah Municipality to learn about the best international practices in the field of construction, and because the Institute is considered a leader worldwide to develop, deploy and adopt standards based on consensus in concrete design, and to be the beginning of cooperation and expand the scope of work to ensure the benefit of the experiences of appropriate in the mechanism of the work of the municipality.

Engineer Khalifa bin Hada Al Suwaidi, Director of Engineering Department at Sharjah Municipality, explained that the delegation was briefed on the municipality's experience in the field of engineering and buildings, provided a brief overview of the work mechanism and many related topics, reviewing the structure and establishment of the municipality, the services it provides, and discussing several topics and some design standards in line with the latest construction methods.